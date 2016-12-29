Cayman 27’s Christmas for Kids raises $8K for Children & Family Services

Children from across the Cayman Islands had a morning of fun and Christmas cheer on Saturday 10 December at the annual Cayman 27 Christmas for Kids event. Hurley’s Media and a host of corporate sponsors joined together to spread the Christmas spirit to a group of eager youngsters, and to raise CI$8,000 for the Department of Children & Family Services.

The event was held at the ARC in Camana Bay. Santa made a visit, and each child present got an extra special gift. There were crafts and games – including making Christmas decorations, basketball, and even mini manicures for the girls. All craft and activity stations were manned by Hurley’s Media staff from across the group’s radio and TV stations.

Cayman 27 Christmas for Kids has been an annual event for 20 years, and Hurley’s Media is proud and happy to carry on the tradition.

Hurley’s Media Marketing & PR Manager Tina Trumbach said, “It’s a great annual event that raises money for children in need all year through. Our staff members were happy to give a few hours of their time to make the holidays bright for this wonderful group of children. The smiles on their faces and the glee with which they greeted Santa Claus was more than enough to make it all worthwhile.”