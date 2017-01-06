CARRIE FISHER FANS WANT LEIA TO BE OFFICIAL DISNEY PRINCESS

Fans of the later Carrie Fisher have started a Change.org petition asking Disney to officially crown Fisher’s Star Wars character Princess Leia as an official Disney Princess. “After the tragic lose of Carrie Fisher, we feel that it is only fitting for Disney to do away with the rule that an official Disney princess must be animated,” the petition, addressing Disney CEO Bob Iger, reads. “This would be a wonderful way to remember Carrie and a welcoming to one of Disney’s new properties that is beloved by millions.” Cody Christensen, a father of five daughters who started the campaign, said Princess Leia would make a good addition to Disney’s character lineup, which includes Snow White, Cinderella, Tiana and Merida from Brave. More than 36,000 people have signed the petition. Disney is yet to respond.

