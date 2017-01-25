Hurley’s Media Builder’s Expo set for March 3rd & 4th

The Hurley’s Media Builders Expo, taking place on March 3rd (from 5pm to 8pm) and March 4th (from 10am to 4pm) at the Arts & Recreation Centre (ARC) at Camana Bay, is designed to connect local architects, contractors, plumbers, electricians and other industry businesses with potential home builders and home owners that are considering renovating their homes.

Each year several hundred new homes are approved by the local Planning Board. Each one of these new plans must go through the process of finding an architect to design their new home; once they have approval they need to find someone to build their new dream home.

The goal of the Builders Expo is to introduce the developer/home owner to the various local business that can help them in the construction of their homes.

Over 25 local businesses and service providers will be represented at the Builder’s Expo.

So if you’re building a house, renovating, or trying to decide if you should build or buy then attend the Hurley’s Media Builder’s Expo. Connect with industry businesses and learn how to navigate the local building process.

The Builder’s Expo will help you find the local businesses that can turn your Cayman dream home into a reality.

