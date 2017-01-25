Is This Marker Trick Real, or Special Effects?

Someone posted a video where they use a black marker to draw a stick-figure guy on either a piece of glass, or a wood table that has a ton of lacquer on it. It’s hard to tell, but it looks like a table.

Then when they pour a little bit of water on it, the stick-figure lifts up off the surface and starts moving around. But it stays intact.

People online claim anyone can do it. You just have to use a dry erase marker on something shiny. But we haven’t seen anyone recreate it. So don’t start drawing on all your wooden furniture quite ye

