Kim Kardashian returns to social media with sentimental family video

Kim Kardashian West apparently wants people to know she and her husband Kanye West are doing just fine. The reality star shared a photo of her family on her official Instagram Tuesday, for the first time since being robbed at gunpoint in Paris this past October. She also released a Beyonce-esque family video on her website.

The video montage was full of intimate moments featuring West, their daughter, North and son, Saint. The couple is seen kissing and celebrating Christmas as the song “Paradise” by Jeremih plays.