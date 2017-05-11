ICE ON ICE
THE ULTIMATE CASINO AND COCKTAIL PARTY.
03.06.2016
Ice on Ice is one of Cayman’s liveliest events, attended by 500 lucky guests who each have a chance to win one of four ½ carat diamonds worth $1500 each courtesy of Rocky’s Diamonds.
Join us as we transform the The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman into a casino, complete with table games, a silent raffle, live jazz, gourmet food and drinks and much more.
All profits to benefit the Cayman Islands Cancer Society.
DRESS TO IMPRESS.
Tickets; $59 for one or $99 for two (includes welcome cocktail and $10 worth in chips). Availiable soon at all Blackbeard’s locations
Diamond Sponsor: Rocky’s Diamonds
Platinum Sponsors: Butterfield Cayman, Diamond Properties – Grand Cayman and Davenport Development Ltd
Gold Sponsors: Knighthead Annuity & Life Assurance Company, Briat Insurance, Grey Goose
Silver Sponsors: Picture This Studios
Prizes from Island Cleaners, TBD
Don’t forget to check out our Facebook Event page for updates